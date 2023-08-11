Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Dallas man raising awareness for PTSD to visit 30 MLB stadiums in 30 days

(WDAM 7)
By Dusty Baker
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dallas resident Bill Serna is going to all 30 MLB stadiums in only 30 days.

“While I’m doing this, I’m trying to raise awareness and donations for the PTSD Foundation,” said Serna.

Serna is a Greystar Regional Manager based out of Dallas.

“The company I work for actually rolled out sabbatical for tenured employees and I qualified in the first year,” said Serna.

Serna is already a third of the way through his journey and made a stop at Great American Ballpark Tuesday.

“Cincinnati is right up there because it’s got a great background,” said Serna. “You’ve got the river behind you, you’ve got the riverboat stacks that shoot out the fire. It ranks up there in the top five.”

Serna’s travels are intended for pleasure and for spreading awareness of PTSD.

“My company is really involved with the PTSD Foundation,” said Serna. “That is very near and dear to my heart, so I wanted to combine the both and spread awareness.”

As part of his journey, Serna is bringing veterans to the ballpark with him.

“There are cities where I’m actually taking veterans with me,” said Serna. “PTSD Foundation and Camp is based in Houston and that is where I started, so I took veterans to that first game,” said Serna.

Serna’s father and grandfather served in the military.

While he is not a military member, Serna said he believes it is his responsibility to educate the public about the struggles of PTSD.

“I sat next to a family with a guy that has a friend who was really struggling from PTSD, and it’s kind of like I was put there for a reason to give him the information needed,” said Serna. “To be able to take these guys to a game and let them enjoy a game, hopefully take their minds off their struggles, just get a good laugh, it makes a huge difference.”

Serna’s journey can be followed on his Facebook page, “30 in 30.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the JCPS school buses dirin
Jefferson County Public Schools closed Thursday, Friday
Jefferson County Public Schools is hoping to hire about 100 new bus drivers for the 2022-2023...
‘Unacceptable’: JCPS parents wait hours for students to be dropped off
Body found in lake on Fort Knox post
Man in hospital after shooting in Clarksville
WAVE SkyTrack camera looking at downtown New Albany, Ind.
FORECAST: Fog possible overnight, more storms Saturday and Monday

Latest News

Saint Xavier eyeing deeper playoff run in upcoming season
Saint Xavier eyeing deeper playoff run in upcoming season
Javier Loya
NFL team owner charged in Louisville sexual assault cases
Stanford head coach Troy Taylor speaks at the NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday,...
ACC considering westward expansion, with eye on Stanford and Cal, AP source says
Devin Leary’s journey to Lexington has been defined by a ride of ups and downs.
Devin Leary prepares for upcoming season with new squad