Dallas man raising awareness for PTSD to visit 30 MLB stadiums in 30 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dallas resident Bill Serna is going to all 30 MLB stadiums in only 30 days.

“While I’m doing this, I’m trying to raise awareness and donations for the PTSD Foundation,” said Serna.

Serna is a Greystar Regional Manager based out of Dallas.

“The company I work for actually rolled out sabbatical for tenured employees and I qualified in the first year,” said Serna.

Serna is already a third of the way through his journey and made a stop at Great American Ballpark Tuesday.

“Cincinnati is right up there because it’s got a great background,” said Serna. “You’ve got the river behind you, you’ve got the riverboat stacks that shoot out the fire. It ranks up there in the top five.”

Serna’s travels are intended for pleasure and for spreading awareness of PTSD.

“My company is really involved with the PTSD Foundation,” said Serna. “That is very near and dear to my heart, so I wanted to combine the both and spread awareness.”

As part of his journey, Serna is bringing veterans to the ballpark with him.

“There are cities where I’m actually taking veterans with me,” said Serna. “PTSD Foundation and Camp is based in Houston and that is where I started, so I took veterans to that first game,” said Serna.

Serna’s father and grandfather served in the military.

While he is not a military member, Serna said he believes it is his responsibility to educate the public about the struggles of PTSD.

“I sat next to a family with a guy that has a friend who was really struggling from PTSD, and it’s kind of like I was put there for a reason to give him the information needed,” said Serna. “To be able to take these guys to a game and let them enjoy a game, hopefully take their minds off their struggles, just get a good laugh, it makes a huge difference.”

Serna’s journey can be followed on his Facebook page, “30 in 30.”

