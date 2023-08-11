Contact Troubleshooters
Driver extricated after semi truck rolls over onto car on ramp to I-264 West

By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after the semi tractor-trailer rolled over on top of a car Friday afternoon.

Police said it happened around 1:40 p.m. on the I-264 West ramp near Newburg Road

Officers arrived and found a semi had rolled over on top of a car that was on the ramp, trapping the driver.

Louisville Fire and Rescue was able to extricate the driver, and he was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said the driver is expected to be OK.

The driver of the semi is also expected to survive their injuries. LMPD is investigating.

Police said the ramp will be blocked for a period of time as crews continue to upright the semi and clean up the scene.

