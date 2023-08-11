Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Watching weekend storm chances

WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, August 11, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Patchy morning fog
  • Strong storms possible Saturday; damaging winds and hail are possible
  • Strong storms possible Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plenty of sunshine is in today’s forecast, with a few clouds drifting overhead at times.

Temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

Mainly clear skies are expected this evening before clouds increase late tonight into Saturday morning ahead of our next rain chances. Lows fall into the 60s and low 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms push through the region Saturday morning.

We’ll see a break from the storms before another round fires up during the late afternoon and evening.

Some thunderstorms may be strong, with damaging winds and small hail.

Scattered thunderstorms track through the region Saturday evening; some storms may be strong to severe.

Rain chances diminish overnight, leaving behind partly cloudy skies. It will be muggy and warm, with lows in the 60s and low 70s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the JCPS school buses dirin
Jefferson County Public Schools closed Thursday, Friday
Body found in lake on Fort Knox post
Jefferson County Public Schools is hoping to hire about 100 new bus drivers for the 2022-2023...
‘Unacceptable’: JCPS parents wait hours for students to be dropped off
UPS to meet with JCPS over student transportation issues
Brayden Tapp’s first experience taking a school bus ended with him all alone at the wrong bus...
JCPS student dropped off miles from home during disastrous first day of school

Latest News

WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, August 11, 2023
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, August 11, 2023
National Weather Service wraps up surveys of Monday morning’s tornadoes
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 8/10
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, August 9, 2023