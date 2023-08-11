FORECAST: Watching weekend storm chances

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy morning fog

Strong storms possible Saturday; damaging winds and hail are possible

Strong storms possible Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plenty of sunshine is in today’s forecast, with a few clouds drifting overhead at times.

Temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

Mainly clear skies are expected this evening before clouds increase late tonight into Saturday morning ahead of our next rain chances. Lows fall into the 60s and low 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms push through the region Saturday morning.

We’ll see a break from the storms before another round fires up during the late afternoon and evening.

Some thunderstorms may be strong, with damaging winds and small hail.

Scattered thunderstorms track through the region Saturday evening; some storms may be strong to severe.

Rain chances diminish overnight, leaving behind partly cloudy skies. It will be muggy and warm, with lows in the 60s and low 70s.

