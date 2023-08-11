Contact Troubleshooters
Golden Alert issued for 86-year-old man with dementia

A Golden Alert was issued for Samuel Brooks, age 86. Mr. Brooks suffers from dementia and may...
A Golden Alert was issued for Samuel Brooks, age 86. Mr. Brooks suffers from dementia and may be confused.(Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Golden Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old man with dementia.

Samuel Brooks was last seen around 5 p.m. August 10 at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport after arriving on a flight from California.

Brooks was last seen wearing a red/black jacket, gray or black pants, a black hat and black shoes.

Louisville Metro police say Brooks may be confused.

If you have information that can help authorities locate Samuel Brooks, call 911 or the LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

