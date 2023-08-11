Golden Alert issued for 86-year-old man with dementia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Golden Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old man with dementia.

Samuel Brooks was last seen around 5 p.m. August 10 at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport after arriving on a flight from California.

Brooks was last seen wearing a red/black jacket, gray or black pants, a black hat and black shoes.

Louisville Metro police say Brooks may be confused.

If you have information that can help authorities locate Samuel Brooks, call 911 or the LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

