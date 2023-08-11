Greater Clark County breaks ground on 2nd of 3 new elementary schools

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new Pike Elementary in Jeffersonville broke ground Friday. The school will combine two schools: W.E. Wilson and Thomas Jefferson Elementary Schools.

Pike Elementary will replace two of the oldest school buildings in the district with one of the most technologically advanced schools.

The new school will be built right alongside the current Wilson Elementary. It could take up to two years to finish.

Superintendent Mark Laughner said this is the second of three elementary schools coming to Clark County.

Pike joins Charlestown Elementary and a future elementary in Clarksville. Laughner said it’s been a focus of the district to do this without raising the tax rate.

“That was very important to us,” Laughner said. “We didn’t want to negatively impact the property taxpayers in the district. We’re committed to keeping the tax rate at $1.10, and we’ve done that for the last three or four years. We plan on doing that into the future.”

Laughner said the next step in the district is a new school somewhere between Jeffersonville and Charlestown to help with the growth of the area.

