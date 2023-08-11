Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS board member says NTI is not being considered for students amid bus issues

(WAVE)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While Jefferson County Public Schools work to fix apparent transportation issues, one board member said NTI days are not going to be an option for students.

On Friday, JCPS BOE member James Craig shared on Facebook saying that NTI will not be considered.

After the first day back on Wednesday, the district made the decision to cancel classes for the remainder of the week to work on the transportation plan. JCPS said the last student didn’t get home until 9:58 p.m.

Several parents shared their frustrations over the transportation plan, which included new start times and bus routes for the 2023-2024 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio issued an apology on Wednesday, saying the district is working to fix the problem at hand.

JCPS families can call the But Hotline to ask any questions about bus transportation. Lines will be open Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

An update from Pollio will be provided Friday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

