JCPS superintendent says he hopes to have students back by middle of next week

Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday, Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio held the first press conference since the district’s first day back to school.

Pollio answered questions about the apparent transportation issues they faced on Wednesday, which ended with the last student being dropped off by 9:58 p.m.

The district ultimately made the decision to cancel classes for the remainder of the week in an attempt to fix these issues.

Pollio said he hopes to have students back in school by the middle of next week. He said a decision about when classes will resume will be made within 24 hours and announced Saturday.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

