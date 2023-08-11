JCPS superintendent says he hopes to have students back by middle of next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday, Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio held the first press conference since the district’s first day back to school.

Pollio answered questions about the apparent transportation issues they faced on Wednesday, which ended with the last student being dropped off by 9:58 p.m.

The district ultimately made the decision to cancel classes for the remainder of the week in an attempt to fix these issues.

Pollio said he hopes to have students back in school by the middle of next week. He said a decision about when classes will resume will be made within 24 hours and announced Saturday.

(Watch the full conference below)

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.