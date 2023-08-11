Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

KYTC shares photos, field notes of what led to closure of Sherman Minton Bridge

Caption
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet provided a look into what led to the closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge.

Upon request, WAVE News received photos and engineer field notes depicting the damage to the bridge.

(Below is a copy of the field notes)

Sherman Minton Bridge engineer field notes
Sherman Minton Bridge engineer field notes(KYTC)

The bridge closed July 27 when crews found a problem with a bearing that supports the upper deck of the Kentucky approach.

By the end of day Monday, the lower deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge reopened two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the JCPS school buses dirin
Jefferson County Public Schools closed Thursday, Friday
Body found in lake on Fort Knox post
Jefferson County Public Schools is hoping to hire about 100 new bus drivers for the 2022-2023...
‘Unacceptable’: JCPS parents wait hours for students to be dropped off
Jefferson County lawmakers release open letter to JCPS parents, teachers, students
UPS to meet with JCPS over student transportation issues

Latest News

Sherman Minton Bridge
0811_ShermanMinton_WAVE
New Albany woman killed after being hit by car
An explosion at Sunset Marina in Pickett County was caused by a house boat crashing into the...
Owner, GM hospitalized after explosion at Sunset Marina
Traveling Vietnam War Memorial replica visits Jackson County Fairgrounds