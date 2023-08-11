KYTC shares photos, field notes of what led to closure of Sherman Minton Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet provided a look into what led to the closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge.

Upon request, WAVE News received photos and engineer field notes depicting the damage to the bridge.

(Below is a copy of the field notes)

Sherman Minton Bridge engineer field notes (KYTC)

The bridge closed July 27 when crews found a problem with a bearing that supports the upper deck of the Kentucky approach.

By the end of day Monday, the lower deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge reopened two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane.

