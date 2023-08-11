LIVE @ 1 PM: JCPS superintendent holds news conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Dr. Marty Pollio, superintendent of the Jefferson County Public Schools, holds his first news conference since the opening day of the new school year. That day was filled with bus transportation problems resulting in the last students not reaching their homes until 10 p.m.

Dr. Pollio is expected to address the transportation issues and what’s being done to correct them.

You can watch the news conference on the video player below.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.