LMPD asks for help in identifying man allegedly stealing from Lowe’s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly has been stealing from various Lowe’s in Louisville, according to a Facebook post.

Officials said they believe the man has been stealing DeWalt tools and other equipment.

The man has tattoos of a pyramid with an eye in the center on his right hand, a spider web on his right elbow, and another tattoo on his left forearm, according to the post.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

