Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD asks for help in identifying man allegedly stealing from Lowe’s

The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who...
The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly has been stealing from various Lowe’s in Louisville (pictured above)(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly has been stealing from various Lowe’s in Louisville, according to a Facebook post.

Officials said they believe the man has been stealing DeWalt tools and other equipment.

The man has tattoos of a pyramid with an eye in the center on his right hand, a spider web on his right elbow, and another tattoo on his left forearm, according to the post.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the JCPS school buses dirin
Jefferson County Public Schools closed Thursday, Friday
Body found in lake on Fort Knox post
Jefferson County Public Schools is hoping to hire about 100 new bus drivers for the 2022-2023...
‘Unacceptable’: JCPS parents wait hours for students to be dropped off
Jefferson County lawmakers release open letter to JCPS parents, teachers, students
UPS to meet with JCPS over student transportation issues

Latest News

Crime Scene
LMPD says man arrested after firing several shots at officers in Portland neighborhood
Man arrested, accused of firing several shots at LMPD officers in Portland neighborhood
Man arrested, accused of firing several shots at LMPD officers in Portland neighborhood
Buses sit as schools remain closed
Jefferson County Republicans call for special session to fix JCPS
Rendering of the new Pike Elementary in Jeffersonville
Greater Clark County breaks ground on 2nd of 3 new elementary schools