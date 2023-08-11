Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD investigating shooting in South Louisville neighborhood

The shooting happened in the 2900 block of S. 4th Street.
The shooting happened in the 2900 block of S. 4th Street.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after police said he was found shot in the South Louisville neighborhood Friday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. in the 2900 block of S. 4th Street.

Officers arrived and immediately rendered aid to the victim before he was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said the man is expected to survive his injuries.

Detectives are canvassing the area and collecting evidence. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the JCPS school buses dirin
Jefferson County Public Schools closed Thursday, Friday
Body found in lake on Fort Knox post
Jefferson County Public Schools is hoping to hire about 100 new bus drivers for the 2022-2023...
‘Unacceptable’: JCPS parents wait hours for students to be dropped off
UPS to meet with JCPS over student transportation issues
Brayden Tapp’s first experience taking a school bus ended with him all alone at the wrong bus...
JCPS student dropped off miles from home during disastrous first day of school

Latest News

JCPS superintendent news conference
WAVE SkyTrack camera looking at downtown New Albany, Ind.
FORECAST: Watching weekend storm chances
New Albany woman killed after being hit by car
JCPS board member says NTI is not being considered for students amid bus issues