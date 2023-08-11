LMPD investigating shooting in South Louisville neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after police said he was found shot in the South Louisville neighborhood Friday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. in the 2900 block of S. 4th Street.

Officers arrived and immediately rendered aid to the victim before he was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said the man is expected to survive his injuries.

Detectives are canvassing the area and collecting evidence. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.