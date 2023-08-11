Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD says man arrested after firing several shots at officers in Portland neighborhood

Man arrested, accused of firing several shots at LMPD officers in Portland neighborhood
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested Friday afternoon after police said he shot at officers in the Portland neighborhood.

Louisville Metro PIO Matt Sanders said around 2:30 p.m., undercover detectives were following a suspect allegedly wanted in connection to a homicide.

LMPD Major Nick Owen said at some point during this, the suspect allegedly shot at the officers several times, hitting their unmarked car.

None of the officers were hit.

“Very quick encounter, quick incident,” Owen said. “The suspect immediately after firing at detectives surrounded and was taken into custody.”

No detectives fired back. LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit will be the lead investigation.

