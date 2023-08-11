Contact Troubleshooters
Man dead, 2 in hospital after crash on St. Andrews Church Road

(Pixabay)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash on St. Andrews Church Road Friday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a crash in the 7400 block of St. Andrews Church Road around 12:20 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

Ellis said the preliminary investigation shows that an SUV was heading south when, for some unknown reason, the vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a van with two people in it head-on.

EMS took the driver of the SUV to UofL Hospital. Ellis said she is in serious condition.

The driver and passenger of the van were taken to the Mary and Elizabeth Hospital. Ellis said the driver was pronounced dead soon after making it to the hospital. The passenger has serious injuries but is expected to survive.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

