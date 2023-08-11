Man sentenced 15 years in connection to 2020 death of Rocky Seibert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges made in connection to a 2020 death.

On Friday, Malik Jenkins pled guilty to one count of manslaughter, four counts of wanton endangerment and one count of assault for the death of Rocky Seibert.

Court documents said on Nov. 21, Jenkins and a co-defendant were seen on video walking together on North 23rd Street when Jenkins shot several times into a house.

The defendants were at Boone’s gas station in the Portland neighborhood.

Documents said the two walked across the street, approached the victim, and then assaulted him.

Jenkins and the co-dependent went to the area of North 6th Street and West River Riad and shot at Seibert, who died.

