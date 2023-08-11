Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man sentenced 15 years in connection to 2020 death of Rocky Seibert

(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges made in connection to a 2020 death.

On Friday, Malik Jenkins pled guilty to one count of manslaughter, four counts of wanton endangerment and one count of assault for the death of Rocky Seibert.

Court documents said on Nov. 21, Jenkins and a co-defendant were seen on video walking together on North 23rd Street when Jenkins shot several times into a house.

The defendants were at Boone’s gas station in the Portland neighborhood.

Documents said the two walked across the street, approached the victim, and then assaulted him.

Jenkins and the co-dependent went to the area of North 6th Street and West River Riad and shot at Seibert, who died.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the JCPS school buses dirin
Jefferson County Public Schools closed Thursday, Friday
Body found in lake on Fort Knox post
Jefferson County Public Schools is hoping to hire about 100 new bus drivers for the 2022-2023...
‘Unacceptable’: JCPS parents wait hours for students to be dropped off
Jefferson County lawmakers release open letter to JCPS parents, teachers, students
UPS to meet with JCPS over student transportation issues

Latest News

Sherman Minton Bridge
0811_ShermanMinton_WAVE
On Thursday, JCPS Board of Education members said they need Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio to...
Mother recounts anxious attempts to locate her 3 children during JCPS bus system breakdown
Some parents told WAVE News they plan on filing lawsuits based on what happened to their child...
Attorneys offer advice after some JCPS parents question how to advocate for their children
Trinity will face off against Bryan Station on the campus of Trinity High School at Marshall...
Trinity football to kickoff season against familiar foe