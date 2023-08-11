Contact Troubleshooters
Mother recounts anxious attempts to locate her 3 children during JCPS bus system breakdown

On Thursday, JCPS Board of Education members said they need Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio to tell them now exactly how things went so badly.(WAVE)
By David Mattingly
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the first day of school, Keeley Finn had one profound wish.

”I just need my kids to get home from school, and then I’ll feel fine,” Finn said. “If I know they had a good day, I’ll be okay.”

There was a reason for her anxiety. Finn had not one, but three children on the move at three different schools.

All of them were miles from their home in Crescent Hill and when their buses began running late, Finn’s worries quickly escalated.

”It’s very, very sad,” Finn said. “I don’t know if I can put my children on a bus and trust that they’re going to be okay.”

Finn’s oldest daughter, 13-year-old Avvy, is diabetic. Luckily, an anxious cell phone call to her when her bus was late, assured her mother she was okay.

Finn’s son, 11-year-old Hugh was more of a problem to locate. He is autistic and has difficulty with disruptions to his routine. He also lost his phone. Finn said multiple calls to the JCPS transportation department eventually confirmed he was ok.

”They got a hold of the bus driver and told me he was on the bus,” Finn said. “And he was a little upset when he got on, but he’s fine now. So I felt better. They said the bus will be here in 15 minutes and I said okay, okay, good.”

That left Finn’s youngest daughter, 8-year-old Molly. Finn could not reach Molly’s school to find out where she was. That frustration triggered her own childhood trauma.

”Everybody has their own traumas,” Finn said. “When I don’t know where my kids are, or if they are okay, then that moment weighs on my heart.”

Finn’s trauma is traced back to an automobile accident in 1995. Finn and her father, former WAVE anchor Hugh Finn, were severely injured when he was driving her to the school bus stop in 1995.

Keeley recovered from a broken leg, but her father’s injuries caused him to fall into a persistent vegetative state. Hugh Finn’s condition resulted in a landmark right-to-die case that attracted national attention.

Keeley said the painful memories of being separated from her father at the hospital pulled heavily at her on Wednesday until she discovered her daughter never got on the bus, and she was safe at school.

”It’s horrifying to not know where your child is,” Finn said. “I am a teacher we send our children to school to be safe. We trust the people we send them to and some of that trust is broken.”

