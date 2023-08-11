National Weather Service wraps up surveys of Monday morning’s tornadoes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Weather Service finished up its surveys of the tornadoes from Monday morning, Aug. 7.

Officials said NWS found two long-tracked tornadoes, both of which break the record for the longest-tracked August tornadoes in Louisville’s history.

The longest of those went from Dubois into Orange County for 25.89 miles. The second long-tracked tornado went from Paoli to just before the Washington County line, 8.73 miles.

The previous record was four miles in Jefferson County back in August 2002.

