National Weather Service wraps up surveys of Monday morning’s tornadoes

(WILX)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Weather Service finished up its surveys of the tornadoes from Monday morning, Aug. 7.

Officials said NWS found two long-tracked tornadoes, both of which break the record for the longest-tracked August tornadoes in Louisville’s history.

The longest of those went from Dubois into Orange County for 25.89 miles. The second long-tracked tornado went from Paoli to just before the Washington County line, 8.73 miles.

The previous record was four miles in Jefferson County back in August 2002.

