New Albany woman killed after being hit by car

(File image - Pixabay)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a woman early Friday.

According to a release, it happened around 5:51 a.m. at the intersection of West Street and Albany Street.

New Albany police reached out to ISP for assistance after calls reported a pedestrian down on the road.

Investigation revealed that 42-year-old Jennifer Yatalese of New Albany was struck by a car.

The Floyd County Coroner said Yatalese died at the scene. Drug and alcohol tests were administered to the driver of the Hyundai.

Police said they are not believed to be a factor in this crash.

