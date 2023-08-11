New Albany woman killed after being hit by car

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a woman early Friday.

According to a release, it happened around 5:51 a.m. at the intersection of West Street and Albany Street.

New Albany police reached out to ISP for assistance after calls reported a pedestrian down on the road.

Investigation revealed that 42-year-old Jennifer Yatalese of New Albany was struck by a car.

The Floyd County Coroner said Yatalese died at the scene. Drug and alcohol tests were administered to the driver of the Hyundai.

Police said they are not believed to be a factor in this crash.

