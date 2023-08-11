New Myriad Swim Club pool opens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For those looking to stay cool in these high temperatures, the new Myriad Swim Club pool officially opened.

It’s located in the new Myriad Hotel in the Highlands that will not be opened until Sept. 13.

The pool is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Once the hotel is opened, more days will be added.

Pool day passes are also available without having to book a stay at the hotel.

Passes are $35 per person and reservations can be made on OpenTable. All guests must be 21 years or older to visit the pool unless they are a guest at the hotel.

