Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Oldham schools superintendent accused of firing top official in retaliation

(MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County Schools’ superintendent and the school board are facing a lawsuit accusing them of wrongfully terminating its chief financial officer.

The lawsuit Stephanie Anderson filed claims Superintendent Jason Radford fired her in retaliation.

Anderson claims Radford wanted her to lie to the school board and claim that an attorney for the district wasted resources and committed fraud by accepting an overpayment of salary.

The lawsuit states Anderson found proof that was not the case, but Radford asked her to lie to the school board.

Anderson claims when she was on medical leave to care for her father, she was demoted and told her employment with the district would not be renewed.

The termination letter cited several reasons for the firing, including a lack of communication with the board and disrespectful behavior. Anderson denies these claims.

WAVE News reached out to the Oldham County School District for a comment but did not hear back.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the JCPS school buses dirin
Jefferson County Public Schools closed Thursday, Friday
Body found in lake on Fort Knox post
Jefferson County Public Schools is hoping to hire about 100 new bus drivers for the 2022-2023...
‘Unacceptable’: JCPS parents wait hours for students to be dropped off
Jefferson County lawmakers release open letter to JCPS parents, teachers, students
UPS to meet with JCPS over student transportation issues

Latest News

I-71 South ramp to I-265 closed after semi overturn
Sherman Minton Bridge
KYTC shares photos, field notes of what led to closure of Sherman Minton Bridge
Sherman Minton Bridge
0811_ShermanMinton_WAVE
On Thursday, JCPS Board of Education members said they need Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio to...
Mother recounts anxious attempts to locate her 3 children during JCPS bus system breakdown