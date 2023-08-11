Contact Troubleshooters
Parents still upset day after JCPS transportation disaster

The bus situation on the first day of school was so catastrophic, JCPS apologized and school was canceled for the rest of the week so district leaders can get t
By David Ochoa
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The bus situation on the first day of school was so catastrophic, JCPS apologized and school was canceled for the rest of the week so district leaders can get things back on track.

However, some parents think JCPS will just be spinning its wheels.

Wednesday night, a WAVE News crew stood with parents at a bus stop for hours as they waited for their kids to get dropped off.

They obviously weren’t happy then, and after Pollio’s apology and school cancellations, we wanted to see how parents felt one day later.

At Bates Elementary on the day after the first day of school, instead of students waiting in line for class, all you’ll find is geese in an empty parking lot.

That’s because school was canceled Thursday and Friday because of JCPS’s transportation disaster.

“We’re standing in a storm on the first day of school,” said Rachael Briggs, who waited over two hours at a bus stop on Wednesday.

The geese might not attend the school, but Lindsey Lauyan’s daughter does.

“Got there at like 5:30 to pick her up, and they still had 4 buses that still hadn’t shown up yet,” Lauyan said. “Their cafeteria and gym was full of kids.”

Her son goes to Newburg Middle School, which had its own problems.

He got out of school at 3:20 but his bus took so long, Lauyans was able to get off work at 4:30 and was able to just go pick him up herself. She still got there before the bus did.

“There was 200 to 300 kids sitting in the gym at his school,” Lauyans said.

Kids sitting around waiting for a bus was a scene at many schools in the district.

Whitney Lyons said she saw it at Fern Creek Elementary School when she went to go pick up her kid.

“There was about 100 if not more students sitting at that school building waiting for a ride,” Lyons said.

It wasn’t just about late and overcrowded buses. Parents like Lyons missed out on milestones they’ll never get back.

Because the buses were so late, she wasn’t able to walk her daughter into the building for her first day of kindergarten.

Lyons said the staff told her they just needed to get her student to class.

“I couldn’t get those hugs in, those goodbyes,” she said. “I was so mad. I couldn’t even cry for my child. These kindergartners were walking in, and they didn’t know what they were doing.”

Early Thursday morning, Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio released a video apologizing for the “disaster,” and canceled classes to give them more time to work on issues.

We asked both parents what they thought about it, they had different answers.

“I don’t think he really understood how bad it was because he wasn’t on the bus. He wasn’t a child,” Lyons said.

“I don’t even want to open it,” said Lauyans.

Lauyans said watching the video would only add to her frustration.

About an hour before these interviews, JCPS posted on Facebook that their Bus Hotline was open for parents to ask questions.

So Lyons called the number. She stayed on hold for five minutes before giving up.

She had one message for Dr. Pollio.

“I don’t think you’re good for this job,” she said. “I don’t think you deserve the position that you’re in. Honestly.”

As for getting things fixed by Monday, it would be an understatement to say both parents aren’t confident.

