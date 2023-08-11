Silver Creek superintendent described first two weeks of school as ‘smooth’

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Southern Indiana students were the first students in WAVE Country to return to school. At Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, students have been in class despite the ongoing construction on campus.

The project will cost an estimated $90 million to $100 million. Phase 1 was a new stadium that will be ready for the home openers for football and soccer season. Phase 2 is a renovation of the high school building. Phase 3 includes a performing arts center. The last two phases are expected to be completed within the next couple of years.

Despite the construction, Silver Creek School Corporation Superintendent Chad Briggs described the first two weeks of school as “smooth.” He credits his staff for being prepared and thanked the parents for being patient.

Briggs said the district has added about 300 students in the past few years, which is about ten percent of its enrollment. He said the changes are needed to keep up with the growing demand.

“We are very cognizant as our school corporation grows in number that we have to be able to meet that demand of more students, adding staff, creating different traffic patterns around, having certain not available to students and staff,” Briggs said.

