St. Joseph Children’s Home hosts 174th annual Picnic for the Kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saint Joseph Children’s Home is hosting their 174th annual Picnic for the Kids on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11 and 12.

Event organizers said the picnic will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and from noon to midnight on Saturday at St. Joe’s campus, 2823 Frankfort Avenue.

The picnic is free and will have carnival games, food and drinks, and raffles, organizers said.

Friday night’s picnic with have a live performance by Radiotronic. There will also be live music on Saturday by Rearview Mirror.

