Trinity football to kickoff season against familiar foe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Trinity Shamrocks will open their 2023 football season with a familiar foe.

In their final game of their previous season, the Shamrocks were eliminated by Bryan Station in the second round of the playoffs, 10-7.

“They played a beautiful game against us last year,” Trinity Head Coach Jay Cobb said. “We didn’t play really well.”

“They beat us last year, they knocked us out of the playoffs,” Trinity Defensive End Nate Tronzo said. “Our goal was to win last year, we just couldn’t get it done, but we’re going to come fired up and just bring it.”

The Shamrocks are presented with a unique opportunity in their home opener as they will once again take on the same Defenders squad.

“We don’t play a lot into revenge stuff and things like that,” Cobb said. “We kind of look at it as a business thing.”

While it may not be considered a revenge game, the Shamrocks said their matchup will be used as a measuring stick to see how they stack up against top competition.

“It will be a good gauge and monitor as to where we are at the beginning of the year as to where we were at the end of the year,” Cobb said.

“We just want to come out and prove that we’re a better team than last year,” Trinity Running Back Clint Sansbury said.

The Shamrocks are bringing back a significant number of players.

Trinity on paper will return six starters on offense and eight defensively.

“This is a group that was very successful as freshmen, very successful as JV players,” Cobb said. “And so this group we should get good leadership from.”

This is a Shamrocks team with veteran leaders focused on securing another state title.

“We are just coming out here every day with laser focus and just getting better every day,” Sansbury said. “It is very rare that a class comes into Trinity and walks out senior year without a ring on their fingers so there is definitely pressure.”

“What you’re going to get from this football team is, again, a football team that is going to compete for the state title,” said Cobb.

Trinity will face off against Bryan Station on the campus of Trinity High School at Marshall Stadium on Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.