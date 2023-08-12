Contact Troubleshooters
19-year-old charged with murder in connection to Portland neighborhood homicide

Shannondoah Carman
Shannondoah Carman(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a homicide in the Portland neighborhood.

On Friday, police arrested Shannondoah Carman and charged him with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened July 20 around 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North 25th Street.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. They immediately rendered aid until he could be taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

An arrest slip said Carman had shot at the victim, who was inside a car, several times.

Police said the victim drove to the area of North 26th and St. Cecilia before he crashed into a tree.

Bystanders who saw the crash attempted CPR on the man before police arrived.

Police said video surveillance of the shooting and multiple witness interviews identified Carman as the shooter.

He appeared in court on Saturday. His bond is set at $500,000 cash.

