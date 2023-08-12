Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

3 unaccounted for after house explosion that destroyed 3 homes, damaged at least 12 others

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLUM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say three people are unaccounted for following a house explosion in western Pennsylvania that destroyed three structures and damaged at least a dozen others.

Allegheny County officials said three people were taken to hospitals after the blast that happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the borough of Plum.

County spokesperson Amie Downs said emergency responders reported people trapped under debris after one house apparently exploded and two others were engulfed in flames. Crews from at least 18 fire departments were working to douse the flames with the help of water tankers from Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, Downs said.

George Emanuele, who lives three houses down from the home that exploded, told the Tribune-Review that he and a neighbor went to the home before the fire got out of control and found a man laying in the backyard and dragged him away from the scene.

Jeremy Rogers, who lives two doors down, told the paper that he had been out shopping when he got an alert about a problem at his house and saw “all sorts of stuff flying around.” His family was able to get out safely, and he was allowed to go in quickly to rescue his dog. However, he wasn’t able to get the family’s three cats and hopes they are all right.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio
JCPS superintendent says he hopes to have students back by middle of next week
Man dead, 2 in hospital after crash on St. Andrews Church Road
Jefferson County lawmakers release open letter to JCPS parents, teachers, students
The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who...
LMPD asks for help in identifying man allegedly stealing from Lowe’s
Louisville Metro police at the scene of a Aug. 11, 2023 homicide in 11200 block of Pyramid Rd.
1 killed in shooting in southern Louisville Metro

Latest News

File - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up during practice at the NFL football team's...
Damar Hamlin makes an early impact in returning to field in Bills’ preseason game against Colts
Shannondoah Carman
19-year-old charged with murder in connection to Portland neighborhood homicide
FILE - A U.S. MH-60 Seahawk helicopter flies over Iranian Revolutionary Guard patrol boats in...
Shippers warned to stay away from Iranian waters over seizure threat as US-Iran tensions high
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children