Bike to Beat Cancer celebrates 15th year

(PRNewswire)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several employees from Norton Healthcare and Norton Children’s Hospital join together to be a part of the Bike to Beat Cancer event.

The annual cycling event raises money for the Norton Cancer Institute and Norton Children’s Cancer Institute, according to a release.

This year, the team decided to find ways for themselves to participate by joining in a 5-mile spin ride.

Volunteer rider on the Just for Kids cycling team Gary Byrne also stopped by to cheer them on.

This is the 15th year for the Bike to Beat Cancer, which has raised more than $5.8 million in support of Norton Cancer focusing on prevention and early detection programs, survivorship, and clinical research.

The event will happen on Saturday, Sept.9 starting at 6 a.m. For more information, click or tap here.

