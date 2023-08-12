Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms this weekend, Alert Day Monday

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, August 12, 2023
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ALERT DAYS

  • MONDAY (8/11/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Multiple rounds of showers and storms throughout the weekend
  • ALERT DAY - Strong/severe storms Monday with gusty winds, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado
  • Pleasant weather Tuesday with temperatures only warming into the 70s for highs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The majority of us will see a large break from the rain before the next round of showers and storms arrive this afternoon.

Not everyone will see this second round, as they’re expected to remain very scattered before fading shortly after sunset tonight.

We’ll be monitoring tonight’s storm chances closely, especially near sunset. Otherwise, once the sun goes down, so will our rain and storm chances.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s by Sunday morning.

Sunday brings another wave of scattered showers and storms to the region. Cloud cover from storm activity to our south may help limit the potential for severe weather.

However, a few strong storms can’t be ruled out. Gusty winds would be the main impact. Mostly cloudy Sunday night. Lows in the 60s and 70s.

Showers and storms become more likely late and overnight. A few of these could be on the strong side with strong winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

More updates to come.

