JCPS board member reacts to busing disaster

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ve heard horror story after horror story stemming from the first day of school. Even lawmakers have commented on the situation.

Nearly two days after the busing disaster, the JCPS superintendent appeared in person for the first time to answer the questions the public and the media have had.

On the first day of school, WAVE News stayed with parents who stood on a corner for hours waiting for their kids to get dropped off by a bus.

“Marty Pollio, go ask him what we’re eating. Send us a pizza,” one parent said.

One of the biggest questions they had was, where is Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio?

Parents knew where he wasn’t.

“He wasn’t on the bus,” Whitney Lyons said.

Pollio also wasn’t in public or answering any of the many questions parents had.

As parents were waiting on street corners, some up to 9:58 p.m., they looked to the district’s leader but didn’t hear anything from him.

On Thursday morning, the superintendent released an apology video, which wasn’t received well by everyone.

“Unless you were in that situation, you can’t apologize about something like that,” Lindsey Lauyans said.

So when Pollio walked in front of the media on Friday, WAVE News had to ask on behalf of all those parents, where he was the day after the disaster.

Pollio had a heated answer.

“That is really an unbelievable question from you,” Pollio said. “Yes, did I drive my daughter to college? Yes, I don’t know who else would do that. I drove my daughter to college while I worked the entire time. I was a dad yesterday morning.”

As for where he was on Wednesday night, it wasn’t brought up at the press conference.

We also asked him about his recent $75,000 raise. Another concern with many parents.

Pollio said he has a pension that can pay his current salary, which he says means he is volunteering.

“If I’m essentially volunteering to work in a job I consider to be the most difficult job in the nation. Period. The nation,” he said. “I told them that, I said that I’m committed to this year, but long-term volunteering is going to be difficult for me to continue to do. They asked me to stay, and that is what they gave me.”

On Friday, we sat down with JCPS board member James Craig.

We asked him if he disagreed with anything Pollio said during the press conference or the apology video.

“Well remember what the board of education does,” Craig said. “We approve budgets, we approve policy, we approve organization charts. We don’t run the district. We aren’t operation specialists. We hire the best available, we pay them handsomely, and we expect them to do their jobs well.”

Speaking of paying handsomely, Craig voted to give Pollio that $75,000 raise.

So we asked him in light of everything that’s happened this week, if he still stands behind Pollio and his team.

“I have confidence that they will have this district open and running smoothly on Wednesday,” Craig said.

While Pollio wasn’t available during and immediately after the situation, throughout the week, JCPS communications have been fairly responsive to all of our questions and requests.

