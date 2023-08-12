JCPS superintendent says he plans to work with bus drivers on more efficient routes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With schools likely closed until the middle of next week, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio addressed the transportation debacle that left students getting home as late as almost 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

The superintendent also talked about the bus routes and how they’re working with bus drivers to make needed improvements to avoid another disaster.

Pollio said he met with some bus drivers in person this Friday morning for more than an hour.

He said the drivers shared their concerns with him, and they talked about ways to make their jobs easier within a system that has some kinks to work out.

On Friday, Pollio said he takes full responsibility for the transportation disaster on Wednesday.

He stressed bus drivers should not be criticized for what happened on the first day of school.

“We wanted to make sure they knew, and I hope the community knows there is no way that the issues we have faced are an issue with bus drivers whatsoever,” Pollio said. “They worked extremely hard, and we are working to make a much better experience for bus drivers as they move forward.”

Dr. Pollio said bus drivers were given sheets of paper outlining their directions for routes and drivers were given five days to practice their routes, which is two more than they normally get.

However, drivers said it’s not about the routes, it’s the timing that has thrown off their commutes.

“When kids come to depots they have to get on another bus and if one bus is late then the depot waits for that bus to show up so that all kids can transfer buses,” Pollio said. “That has led to some time challenges as 10, 15, 20 buses at a depot waiting for one or two buses to come in but there are things we can fix though.”

Those changes include making sure kids know their bus stops and the time required to adjust to stops being missed.

“The company and the software says it takes x amount of minutes from this stop to the next stop,” Pollio said. “But what’s not built in is what happens if a parent is not at the stop and the bus driver has to wait ten minutes or drive back to school at some point. So those are some things that may not have been built into it.”

Bus drivers said they did warn of these problems, and their concerns weren’t addressed.

Dr. Pollio said he heard from their Bus driver’s union President and should have looked into it more but promised this time around, things will be done right.

“I told them that from this point moving forward that I will be having a standing meeting with them once a month so that we can discuss and talk about things,” Pollio said. “So they can have the representatives that they can take things to and bring them to me

He said he is confident they will work things out.

“We are going to make sure that we look at routes without bus drivers and with our compound coordinators to make sure that we can be efficient,” Pollio said. “And I believe we can be very successful.”

