JCPS superintendent takes responsibility for transportation issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio is contemplating his role for the next school year.

“Long term, it’s going to be difficult for me to continue to do this,” Pollio said during a press conference Friday, the first since the busing disaster Wednesday.

He added six years in, he is one of the most senior superintendents in the country because of how difficult the job is.

The press conference became heated when a WAVE News employee asked Pollio why he had not been available for questions until Friday.

The question came after numerous frustrated parents asked WAVE News why Pollio had not addressed the concerns or provided answers directly.

“What are you asking me specifically?” he answered the first time our employee asked.

“Why was there no media availability yesterday?”

“We did not schedule a media, so if you are asking me if I was a dad yesterday, yes I was a dad yesterday,” Pollio said. " If that’s what you are asking me. My family has suffered a great deal from me having this job.”

Pollio had been out of town Thursday while taking his child to college he said. He added he was on the phone the entire time.

He was also asked about the recent $75,000 raise he recently received.

“I’ve gotten a lot on that raise and here’s what I’ll say,” he responded. “I don’t think it’s any secret, the Courier reported on this, that I have a pension where I can make the same as I do now.”

He described the position going forward as a volunteer basis, stating the job has taken a toll on his family.

The response came after a long list of questions about accountability, including who looked over the software company’s times and did not realize they had not accounted for children switching buses, or those buses being late.

“I said it from the very beginning,” he said. “I take responsibility for it myself. But without a doubt, our transportation department and team and operations should have seen that.”

As Pollio made that statement, WAVE News Troubleshooters received messages from sources stating they tried to sound the alarm and had warned Pollio, but it fell on deaf ears.

