Jefferson County legislators announce public forum to meet with JCPS families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five Jefferson County legislators will host a public forum Sunday afternoon to meet with JCPS families, according to a release.

The public forum is being hosted in order to discuss issues that affected the beginning of the school year. Organizers said children are also encouraged to attend.

The legislators who are hosting the forum are Representatives Tina Bojanowski, Beverly Chester-Burton, Daniel Grossberg, Josie Raymond and Senator Cassie Chambers Armstrong.

The event will last 90 minutes and starts at 2 p.m. at the Brown Park Pavilion, according to the release.

