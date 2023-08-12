Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Jefferson County legislators announce public forum to meet with JCPS families

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five Jefferson County legislators will host a public forum Sunday afternoon to meet with JCPS families, according to a release.

The public forum is being hosted in order to discuss issues that affected the beginning of the school year. Organizers said children are also encouraged to attend.

The legislators who are hosting the forum are Representatives Tina Bojanowski, Beverly Chester-Burton, Daniel Grossberg, Josie Raymond and Senator Cassie Chambers Armstrong.

The event will last 90 minutes and starts at 2 p.m. at the Brown Park Pavilion, according to the release.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio
JCPS superintendent says he hopes to have students back by middle of next week
Man dead, 2 in hospital after crash on St. Andrews Church Road
Jefferson County lawmakers release open letter to JCPS parents, teachers, students
The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who...
LMPD asks for help in identifying man allegedly stealing from Lowe’s
Indian Oak Circle Shooting --Louisville
Man killed in Newburg neighborhood triple shooting identified

Latest News

Louisville businesses offering discounts during JCPS closures
Alfredo Vargas
Man in critical condition after fight in Iroquois neighborhood; suspect arrested
Officials, Louisville business team up to support working parents during JCPS closure
Shannondoah Carman
19-year-old charged with murder in connection to Portland neighborhood homicide