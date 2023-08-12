Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD conducting death investigation after man was shot in Chickasaw neighborhood

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after being shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood Friday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Dearborn Avenue around 10:45 p.m., Major Jason Grissom said.

Grissom said the man had died after being shot and that LMPD is conducting a death investigation.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the shooting appears to be self-inflicted.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

