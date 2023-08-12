Louisville businesses offering discounts during JCPS closures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several businesses and organizations in Louisville are hosting events during the JCPS closures to help support families.

The Louisville Slugger Museum is offering two free student admission tickets per adult, according to a release.

The museum will be offering the free tickets on Monday, Aug. 14 and Tuesday, Aug. 15 while JCPS schools are closed, organizers said. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the museum and can be bought at the ticket counter. To get the discount, parents and guardians will be asked to show their ID when an address in Jefferson County.

Admission will include access to the newly renovated gallery, a factory tour, a free mini-bat after the tour, access to the Bat Vault and access to the movie theater.

The Southeast YMCA is opening childcare on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 14 and 15 during the JCPS school closures, according to a Facebook post.

Organizers said childcare will be open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

According to the post, they will do crafts, swim and make friends. To register, click or tap here.

The Louisville Zoo will be offering discounts on admission Monday and Tuesday, according to a release.

General admission for children three to 11 years old will be $10, for ages 12 and up will be $15, and for seniors ages 60 and up will also be $10. For more information and to buy tickets, click or tap here.

Louisville Parks and Recreation will be offering some free activities during the closures as well, according to a release.

On Monday, there will be two free showings of the Super Mario Brothers Movie at the Iroquois Amphitheater in Iroquois Park. The first showing will be at 11 a.m. and the second at 2 p.m.

Organizers said gates will open at 10 a.m. and children under the age of 15 must be with an adult.

The Jefferson Memorial Forest Welcome Center will host a forest scavenger hunt with materials available for self-guided exploration, according to the release.

The Nature Explore Classroom on Holsclaw Hill Road will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, organizers said. Attendees can build a fairy house, cook in the mud kitchen and explore forest music.

The Welcome Center at Tom Wallace Lake will have fishing poles available for checkout, Louisville Parks and Rec said.

For a full list of community centers operated by Louisville Parks and Rec, click or tap here.

