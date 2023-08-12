Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Slugger Museum offers free tickets for JCPS students

Louisville Slugger Museum offering free admission on Museum Day
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Slugger Museum is offering two free student admission tickets per adult, according to a release.

The museum will be offering the free tickets on Monday, Aug. 14 and Tuesday, Aug. 15 while JCPS schools are closed, organizers said. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the museum and can be bought at the ticket counter. To get the discount, parents and guardians will be asked to show their ID when an address in Jefferson County.

Admission will include access to the newly renovated gallery, a factory tour, a free mini-bat after the tour, access to the Bat Vault and access to the movie theater.

