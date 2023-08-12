Man in critical condition after fight in Iroquois neighborhood; suspect arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after police said a fight broke out in the Iroquois neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to the 500 block of Inverness Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on a report of a person down.

Officers arrived and found a man critically injured. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

An arrest report said video from a nearby home showed a fight broke out between the victim and 47-year-old Alfredo Vargas.

Police said the video showed Vargas “striking the victim multiple times in the head with a dangerous instrument.”

He was arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder.

Vargas appeared in court Saturday, where his bond was set to $20,000 cash.

Due to the severity of the man’s injuries, LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

