Man dead, 2 hospitalized in Newburg neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead and two people are in the hospital after a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood.

Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said it happened in the 5400 block of Indian Oaks Circle just before midnight Friday.

Police said they found three people shot at the scene. One man was dead and the other two were injured. Those two victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital and are expected to survive.

LMPD said there are no known suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made by using the crime tip portal.

