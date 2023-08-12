Man killed in Newburg neighborhood triple shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man killed in a shooting that injured two others in the Newburg neighborhood Friday night.

Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said it happened in the 5400 block of Indian Oaks Circle just before midnight.

Police said they found three people shot at the scene. The coroner said 35-year-old Jeremi Floyd died at the scene.

Mitchell said the two others that were shot were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and are expected to survive.

LMPD said there are no known suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made by using the crime tip portal.

