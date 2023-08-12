Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

A man posed as a veterinarian and performed surgery on a pregnant dog who died, authorities say

The Collier County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 61-year-old Osvaldo Sanchez.
The Collier County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 61-year-old Osvaldo Sanchez.(Collier County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A southwest Florida man was arrested Friday for claiming to be a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant dog who died of complications from the procedure, authorities said.

The man was a licensed pet groomer but not a licensed veterinarian, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

The 61-year-old Collier County man was charged with animal abuse and practicing veterinary medicine without a license.

The 6-year-old Chihuahua named Sugar died following the surgery in May. Sugar’s owners had been introduced to the man as a veterinarian and reached out to him because the 6-pound (2.7-kilogram) dog appeared to be having difficulty delivering her puppies, the sheriff’s office said.

The man came to the owners’ home and performed a cesarean section on Sugar in a converted ambulance. He removed a stillborn puppy and charged $600, according to the sheriff’s office.

After Sugar became ill from an infection a week later, her owners took her to an emergency pet hospital where staff told her that the incision was closed with string or thread instead of standard suture material. They said that could have contributed to her infection. Sugar died hours later.

“A doctor at the emergency pet hospital told detectives a C-Section is not an uncommon surgery on pregnant dogs and that had a qualified veterinarian performed the procedure on Sugar she likely would have survived,” the sheriff’s office.

The man’s case hadn’t yet been placed in an electronic docket at the Collier County court clerk’s office so it was unknown if he had an attorney who could comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio
JCPS superintendent says he hopes to have students back by middle of next week
Man dead, 2 in hospital after crash on St. Andrews Church Road
Jefferson County lawmakers release open letter to JCPS parents, teachers, students
Louisville Metro police at the scene of a Aug. 11, 2023 homicide in 11200 block of Pyramid Rd.
1 killed in shooting in southern Louisville Metro
Semi tractor trailer overturned.
Driver extricated after semi truck rolls over onto car on ramp to I-264 West

Latest News

JCPS bus compound
JCPS board member reacts to busing disaster
Louisville Metro Councilman introduces ordinance to prohibit sale of dogs, cats at pet stores
Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the...
Maui reports 12 additional wildfire fatalities, bringing death toll to 67
Authorities warned the death toll could grow even higher. (CNN, KABC, KGO, KCBS, KCAL, KGMB,...
Thousands displaced as Hawaii fires continue to rage
LMPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Dearborn Avenue around 10:45 p.m....
LMPD conducting death investigation after man was shot in Chickasaw neighborhood