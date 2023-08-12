Contact Troubleshooters
Officials, Louisville business team up to support working parents during JCPS closure

(Photo credit: MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State Senator Cassie Chambers Armstrong and Representative Josie Raymond are sponsoring a full day of play sessions at Glow Worm Café and Play, according to a release.

Event organizers said JCPS families affected by the school closures can attend the event for free. Sessions are available for elementary-aged kids and younger. Sessions in the Community Classroom are for students from kindergarten through fifth grade.

“The reality is that our working families are hugely impacted by these closures, and it was important to us as working moms ourselves to try to help,” Armstrong said. “These play sessions give parents a safe, enriching, educational space to take kids. We hope it makes things a bit easier for working families.”

Play sessions are 90 minutes long and start at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, according to the release. The play and craft space in the Community Classroom are at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Registration is required due to size limits. For more information and to sign up, click or tap here.

State Representative Josie Raymond is also sponsoring free hikes at the Nature Center for JCPS families on Monday and Tuesday, according to the release.

The Pop Up “Explore Nature Nearby” program will be at the Louisville Nature Center from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m.

