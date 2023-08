LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Southeast YMCA is opening childcare on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 14 and 15 during the JCPS school closures, according to a Facebook post.

Organizers said childcare will be open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

According to the post, they will do crafts, swim and make friends. To register, click or tap here.

