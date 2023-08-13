‘Electrifying’: National surgical commercial inspires Future Healers Kiddo’s video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 2X Game Changers Executive Director Christopher 2X is taking the next step in his expansion efforts with the Future Healers group.

After several months of watching Mass General Brigham’s national surgical commercial, 2X teamed up with UofL to create a Future Healers Surgical Kiddo’s video.

The new 30-second video stars Future Healer kids learning about what a trauma surgeon does. 2X said the goal of the video is to give hope and motivate kids to get involved in health sciences.

“As a surgeon, this video is electrifying,” UofL trauma surgeon Dr. Keith Miller said. “And these young kids delivered.”

2X hopes the video will raise awareness that kids in hard environments are capable of overcoming the obstacles placed in front of their growth with the help of parents and guardians who see the value of engaging them in productive projects.

“How do you show the community the magic that happens in that room when you all are invested in this,” Miller said. “When you all are doing this, when you’re learning, and enjoying the experience? How can you take that experience and show it outside the room? I think this video does that better than we could ever imagine.”

2X said his goal for the video is to portray the kids in an optimistic light, spreading hope for others across America.

The commercial is scheduled to air on television and appear on billboards around the Metro area in the upcoming future.

