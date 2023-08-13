Contact Troubleshooters
Evansville woman arrested for calling 911 too many times
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing charges after police accuse her of dialing 911 dozens of times for non-emergency reasons.

Shortly before midnight Saturday, officers responded to Kennedy Towers for a general complaint.

Dispatch told officers the woman texted 911 “his bike in the laundry room.”

The woman who texted police claimed a man’s bike was in the bathroom of her apartment.

One of the officers, who has made runs to the woman’s apartment for similar reasons in the past, had warned her to not call 911 for non-emergency reasons.

According to an affidavit, the woman called police 45 times in the past month for false general complaints.

The woman also claimed that a man at the apartment complex stole her gun, but police say it is being held by the courts due to her lack of mental stability.

The woman was arrested on scene and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail for unlawful use of 911 services.

