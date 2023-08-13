Contact Troubleshooters
Family, friends gather for 4th anniversary of Andrea Knabel's disappearance

Sunday marks four years since Andrea Knabel disappeared from Audubon Park.
By Noelle Friel
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the family of Andrea Knabel, Aug. 13 is a painful reminder of another year gone by since the last time they saw her.

Sunday marks four years since Andrea Knabel disappeared from Audubon Park.

On Saturday, Mike and Erin Knabel, Andrea’s father and sister, gathered with volunteers to hand out flyers to raise awareness about her disappearance and keep her in the public eye.

She was last seen between 1 and 2 a.m. on Aug. 13, 2019.

The mother of two left her sister’s house on the 4,000 block of Fincastle Road on foot and then vanished.

She used her phone minutes after leaving the house but hasn’t been heard from since.

Before her own disappearance, she volunteered for “Missing in America,” an organization that helps find missing people.

Her family said they’re holding out hope that one day a tip from the public could lead them back to her.

“We’re asking and pleading with them to come forward with any information,” Mike said. “They can do it anonymously. There is a reward out there if it comes to that. But we want people to search their heart and the kindness of their heart to help find this girl who searched for missing people. I think that alone means she deserves to be found.”

The family started a Facebook Page called Finding Andrea to help with the search and have looked into every tip and sighting they’ve been given.

While the odds may be stacked against her, they’re not giving up hope that one day they’ll find her alive.

“We’re under no illusions, we read, we talk to experts regularly, we know the odds are long,” Mike said. “We’ve been told it’s in the 90s that she’s passed a long time ago and that’s indeed a possibility. But we see people coming back and we watch shows and we read about people that come back, people that are being kept, people that go away on their own, and all of that’s possible. We’re not going to give up.”

If you have any information about Knabel’s disappearance call LMPD or the family’s tip line at 502-806-4840.

