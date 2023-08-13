FORECAST: Summer-like Sunday, Alert Day Monday

ALERT DAYS

MONDAY (8/14/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mostly dry, hot and humid today

ALERT DAY - Strong/severe storms Monday with gusty winds, heavy rain, flash flooding and an isolated tornado

Comfortable temperatures through late week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The majority of our Sunday will be hot and dry with temperatures at or near the 90° mark.

Clouds will increase this afternoon ahead of a few afternoon and evening showers and storms that look to arrive around sunset.

Showers and storms move in tonight into early tomorrow. Some of these may be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado threat.

Flash flooding is also possible with how quickly the heavy rain will fall by Monday morning.

A strong storm system will be pushing through Monday morning with the risk for heavy rain and flash flooding.

This will make for a messy Monday morning rush hour. If an afternoon round is able to form, it will likely be the stronger of the two. Stay tuned.

Shower and storm chances steadily fade tomorrow night as the bulk of the rain exits to our south and east.

Winds will be gusty at times due to cooler air rushing into the region. Look for morning lows in the 50s and 60s.

