Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Summer-like Sunday, Alert Day Monday

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, August 13, 2023
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • MONDAY (8/14/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mostly dry, hot and humid today
  • ALERT DAY - Strong/severe storms Monday with gusty winds, heavy rain, flash flooding and an isolated tornado
  • Comfortable temperatures through late week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The majority of our Sunday will be hot and dry with temperatures at or near the 90° mark.

Clouds will increase this afternoon ahead of a few afternoon and evening showers and storms that look to arrive around sunset.

Showers and storms move in tonight into early tomorrow. Some of these may be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado threat.

Flash flooding is also possible with how quickly the heavy rain will fall by Monday morning.

A strong storm system will be pushing through Monday morning with the risk for heavy rain and flash flooding.

This will make for a messy Monday morning rush hour. If an afternoon round is able to form, it will likely be the stronger of the two. Stay tuned.

Shower and storm chances steadily fade tomorrow night as the bulk of the rain exits to our south and east.

Winds will be gusty at times due to cooler air rushing into the region. Look for morning lows in the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, August 13, 2023
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, August 13, 2023

Most Read

Indian Oak Circle Shooting --Louisville
Man killed in Newburg neighborhood triple shooting identified
Louisville businesses offering discounts during JCPS closures
JCPS bus compound
JCPS board member reacts to busing disaster
Shannondoah Carman
19-year-old charged with murder in connection to Portland neighborhood homicide
James Carman, 18
18-year-old arrested, accused of firing shots at officers in Portland neighborhood

Latest News

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, August 13, 2023
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, August 13, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 8/11
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, August 11, 2023
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, August 11, 2023
National Weather Service wraps up surveys of Monday morning’s tornadoes