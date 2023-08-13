JCPS board seeks community input on district goals, needs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As JCPS officials are working on transportation solutions, the school board is using their listening sessions to hear how to make the district better for students in the classroom.

Their hope is to make JCPS reflective of community values and goals while holding the district and JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio accountable.

“Our community only gets stronger with the outcome of the students in the school system,” concerned citizen Bill Brundage said. “Even though you may not have a dog in this fight it’s important the kids of JCPS come out as good citizens of Jefferson County.”

Brundage does not have any kids in JCPS, but the transportation disaster on the first day of school upset him and his wife. The Brundages, like many other concerned citizens, attended the listening session hoping to speak on the bus issue, but that’s not what it was about.

During Saturday’s listening session, people shared their thoughts on courses, discipline, JCPS’ school choice plan, and other topics. One man shared his thoughts about JCPS in-school suspension and how he does not think it deters kids from troubling behaviors. Many others shared specific lessons they believe should be taught in the district.

“Kids should graduate understanding a credit bill, a mortgage payment and what’s involved in buying a car,” Rolling Field Mayor Danny Tafel said. “Those basic things some students start encountering when they leave high school maybe need to be addressed, and I heard that from several people today.”

What’s taught in the classroom and transportation issues are just part of the scrutiny JCPS is getting. Several Kentucky lawmakers have been vocal about dividing the district into smaller ones. However, Senator Karen Berg, who attended the listening session, disagrees.

”What happened on the first day of school was a horrible situation that should be addressed,” Berg said. “It needs to never happen again, but now is not the time to say this is a reason to disband Jefferson County Schools. Public education is the heart and soul of our democracy. We need to raise the next generations of students to be engaged participants in our society.”

After the listening session, JCPS officials collected the feedback and said it will be added to a growing list from the other sessions. From there, the board will prioritize community values and goals.

The next JCPS Board Meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 15th.

