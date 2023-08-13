Kentucky Humane Society hosts Tuxes and Tails Gala

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 29th annual Tuxes and Tails ‘Grand Ole Pawpry’ Gala was held on Saturday at the Louisville Marriott Downtown.

The fundraiser supports the Kentucky Humane Society and featured silent and live auctions, raffles, a live painter, magicians, music, special awards, games, dinner, cocktails and more. There were puppies, kittens and even a pony at the event as well.

Attendees were encouraged to show off their “Pawpry” style by dressing in their favorite western wear, party dresses, bolo ties and rhinestones.

