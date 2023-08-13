Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky Humane Society hosts Tuxes and Tails Gala

The 29th annual Tuxes and Tails ‘Grand Ole Pawpry’ Gala was held on Saturday at the Louisville...
The 29th annual Tuxes and Tails ‘Grand Ole Pawpry’ Gala was held on Saturday at the Louisville Marriott Downtown.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 29th annual Tuxes and Tails ‘Grand Ole Pawpry’ Gala was held on Saturday at the Louisville Marriott Downtown.

The fundraiser supports the Kentucky Humane Society and featured silent and live auctions, raffles, a live painter, magicians, music, special awards, games, dinner, cocktails and more. There were puppies, kittens and even a pony at the event as well.

Attendees were encouraged to show off their “Pawpry” style by dressing in their favorite western wear, party dresses, bolo ties and rhinestones.

For more information on the Kentucky Humane Society, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio
JCPS superintendent says he hopes to have students back by middle of next week
Man dead, 2 in hospital after crash on St. Andrews Church Road
Jefferson County lawmakers release open letter to JCPS parents, teachers, students
Indian Oak Circle Shooting --Louisville
Man killed in Newburg neighborhood triple shooting identified
The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who...
LMPD asks for help in identifying man allegedly stealing from Lowe’s

Latest News

As JCPS officials are working on transportation solutions, the school board is using their...
JCPS board seeks community input on district goals, needs
2X Game Changers' hope when this video is viewed is for their kiddos to be seen in an...
National surgical commercial inspires Future Healers Kiddo’s video
Louisville businesses offering discounts during JCPS closures
Officials, Louisville business team up to support working parents during JCPS closure