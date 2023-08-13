Kentucky State Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash on Bardstown Road

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a crash on Bardstown Road in Hardin County on Friday, according to the Kentucky State Police.

At around 1 p.m., KSP received a report of a motorcycle that was driving at high speeds heading east on Bardstown Road near Elizabethtown city limits, according to the release. Soon after, KSP was called by the Elizabethtown Police Department who said the motorcycle had hit a concrete culvert near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Botto Avenue.

Officials said the preliminary investigation showed that 29-year-old Nicolas Carr of Chestnut Mount, Tennessee was driving a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle at high speeds when he lost control and ran off the road before hitting the culvert.

Throughout the investigation, KSP learned that another driver had called 30 minutes prior and told police about the motorcycle, according to the release.

Carr was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s office, officials said.

