National surgical commercial inspires Future Healers Kiddo’s video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 2X Game Changers Executive Director Christopher 2X got motivated to create a children’s version of Mass General Brigham’s national surgical commercial after several months of watching it, according to a release.

Chris 2X’s version is a commercial for the Future Healers and expansion efforts from the 2X Game Changers. The goal is to give hope and motivate kids to get involved in health sciences and raise awareness that kids in hard environments can overcome obstacles with the help of parents and guardians who see the value of productive projects.

“As a surgeon, this video is electrifying,” UofL trauma surgeon Dr. Keith Miller said. “And these young kids delivered.”

Miller helped 2X Game Changers make the video alongside Write Now Marketing videographer Phillip Brock.

2X said his hope for the video is that the kids are seen in an optimistic light to spread hope for other kids across America.

To watch the 2X Game Changer’s commercial, click or tap here.

For more information on Mass General Brigham, click or tap here.

