Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

National surgical commercial inspires Future Healers Kiddo’s video

2X Game Changers' hope when this video is viewed is for their kiddos to be seen in an...
2X Game Changers' hope when this video is viewed is for their kiddos to be seen in an optimistic light to spread hope for other kids' futures in communities across America.(Chris 2X)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 2X Game Changers Executive Director Christopher 2X got motivated to create a children’s version of Mass General Brigham’s national surgical commercial after several months of watching it, according to a release.

Chris 2X’s version is a commercial for the Future Healers and expansion efforts from the 2X Game Changers. The goal is to give hope and motivate kids to get involved in health sciences and raise awareness that kids in hard environments can overcome obstacles with the help of parents and guardians who see the value of productive projects.

“As a surgeon, this video is electrifying,” UofL trauma surgeon Dr. Keith Miller said. “And these young kids delivered.”

Miller helped 2X Game Changers make the video alongside Write Now Marketing videographer Phillip Brock.

2X said his hope for the video is that the kids are seen in an optimistic light to spread hope for other kids across America.

To watch the 2X Game Changer’s commercial, click or tap here.

For more information on Mass General Brigham, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio
JCPS superintendent says he hopes to have students back by middle of next week
Man dead, 2 in hospital after crash on St. Andrews Church Road
Jefferson County lawmakers release open letter to JCPS parents, teachers, students
Indian Oak Circle Shooting --Louisville
Man killed in Newburg neighborhood triple shooting identified
The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who...
LMPD asks for help in identifying man allegedly stealing from Lowe’s

Latest News

The responsibility of early wake-ups, transportation, after-school extracurriculars and the...
How parents can manage ‘back-to-school’ stressors
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Scattered storms for Sunday, stronger storms Monday
Jefferson County legislators announce public forum to meet with JCPS families
Louisville businesses offering discounts during JCPS closures