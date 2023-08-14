ALERT DAY: Final round of storms early this evening could be strong

ALERT DAYS

TODAY (8/14/23) - Ending by 8PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

Final round of storms firing up this afternoon and early this evening could be strong to severe in Kentucky

Cooler air in place for the middle of this week

Drier and hotter weather pattern takes hold this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is at least a small chance of some severe weather in Kentucky this afternoon and early evening as additional storms fire up, so our Alert Day continues for a bit longer. After sunset our storm chance tanks as clouds clear out with lows in the 60s.

While Tuesday starts sunny, cool air aloft will help develop clouds during the day with a small pop-up shower chance taking hold during the afternoon as well. Highs will be only in the 70s on Tuesday.

Skies will clear out again Tuesday night as we lose the heating of the day, allowing for some fog to develop by early Wednesday morning. Watch for low visibility during the Wednesday morning commute! Lows will be in the 60s by then.

It doesn’t really get much better than Wednesday’s forecast. Expect a fantastic afternoon with sunshine, lower humidity levels, and highs near 80 degrees.

Pleasant weather continues for the end of the workweek, but we’re eyeing a heat wave that will begin later in the weekend. This will take us into the 90s for just about all of next week with drier weather slated to continue during most of that time. This may very well rival the heat we saw late last month. It’ll be an impactful part of the forecast to keep an eye on!

