ALERT DAY: Heavy rain, gusty winds possible with today’s storms

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, August 13, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • MONDAY (8/14/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Strong storms, heavy rain possible today
  • MUCH cooler Tuesday; highs only in the 70s
  • Summer heat returns by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our first round of storms moves through this morning with the potential of heavy rain, strong winds, and an isolated tornado. The Monday morning commute will be impacted. After a brief break around midday, additional storms are expected this afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through the evening, before exiting after sunset. Clouds clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s.

Tomorrow will be much cooler, with highs only in the 70s. An area of low-pressure nearby will keep some clouds overhead and an isolated rain chance in the forecast. Wind gusts near 20 MPH are possible Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies remain Tuesday night as the cooler air remains. Lows fall into the 50s and low 60s by Wednesday morning.

