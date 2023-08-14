ALERT DAY: Heavy rain, gusty winds possible with today’s storms

ALERT DAYS

MONDAY (8/14/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Strong storms, heavy rain possible today

MUCH cooler Tuesday; highs only in the 70s

Summer heat returns by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our first round of storms moves through this morning with the potential of heavy rain, strong winds, and an isolated tornado. The Monday morning commute will be impacted. After a brief break around midday, additional storms are expected this afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through the evening, before exiting after sunset. Clouds clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s.

Tomorrow will be much cooler, with highs only in the 70s. An area of low-pressure nearby will keep some clouds overhead and an isolated rain chance in the forecast. Wind gusts near 20 MPH are possible Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies remain Tuesday night as the cooler air remains. Lows fall into the 50s and low 60s by Wednesday morning.

Keep a close eye on the free WAVE Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.